IMPD: 1 person killed, 1 injured in east side shooting

IMPD patrol cars sit at the scene of a fatal shooting on East 36th Street on Feb. 23, 2023. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 1 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of East 36th Street. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive, just east of Washington Park.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds, IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Genae Cook said in a release.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was transported to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

