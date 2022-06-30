Local

IMPD: 1 person killed, 3 injured in Wednesday evening shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was killed and three others were injured in Wednesday evening shootings across Indianapolis.

Four people were found shot in less than two hours, with a fifth person shot several hours later, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 5 p.m., a person was shot on Post Road near 30th Street on the city’s east side. IMPD says that person is expected to be okay.

Just after 6 p.m., police say a woman was fatally shot in a residential area on Hosta Way. That’s in the Camby Village subdivision off of Mooresville Road east of State Road 67.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to a shooting on Guion Road on Indy’s west side. Police found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital. One man was listed in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Investigators initially believed three people were shot on Guion Road, but IMPD said Thursday that a third person they thought was wounded had actually been cut, possibly by broken glass.

Police also saw two vehicles involved in a crash at the scene of the shooting. Investigators believe one of the men who was shot came from one of the crashed vehicles.

Another shooting, just before 11 p.m., left one person wounded in the 3000 block of Manor Court, says IMPD. That’s off of East 32nd Street near Emerson Avenue. That person was reported to be awake and breathing.

Police have not shared the names of any of the people shot or identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.