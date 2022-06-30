Local

IMPD: 1 person killed, 4 injured in Wednesday evening shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was killed and four others were injured in Wednesday evening shootings across Indianapolis.

Five people were found shot in less than two hours, with a sixth person shot several hours later, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 5 p.m., a person was shot on Post Road near 30th Street on the city’s east side. IMPD says that person is expected to be okay.

Just after 6 p.m., police say a woman was fatally shot in a residential area on Hosta Way. That’s in the Camby Village subdivision off of Mooresville Road east of State Road 67.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to a triple shooting on Guion Road on Indy’s west side. Police say they found one person in critical condition inside a vehicle. Officers found the other two victims outside the vehicle. All three people are in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

IMPD says a shooting just before 11 p.m. left one person wounded in the 3000 block of Manor Court. That’s off of East 32nd Street near Emerson Avenue. That person was awake and breathing.

Police have not shared the names of any of the people shot or identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.