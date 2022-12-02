Local

IMPD: 1 person killed in south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, not far from Bluff Park.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a statement.

IMPD did not provide any information about the victim or any possible suspects. The events leading up to the shooting were unknown.

IMPD homicide detectives were investigating and no additional information was immediately available.