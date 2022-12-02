Local

IMPD: 1 person killed in south side shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, not far from Bluff Park.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a statement.

IMPD did not provide any information about the victim or any possible suspects. The events leading up to the shooting were unknown.

IMPD homicide detectives were investigating and no additional information was immediately available.

A map showing the location of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis on Dec. 2, 2022. (WISH Photo)

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Friday’s business headlines

Business /

Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults

Local /

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

National /

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.