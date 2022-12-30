Local

IMPD: 2 people hurt in overnight shootings

Blue police lights illuminate a sign at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis on Dec. 29, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were looking into a pair of Thursday night shootings that sent two people to the hospital.

The shootings happened just minutes apart on opposite sides of the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. There was no evidence to indicate the shootings were related.

Just after 11:20 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Morris Street near Belmont Avenue.

The victim, identified only as a male, was shot in the leg, according to officers at the scene. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Less than five minutes later, officers learned of a possible person shot at the Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments. That’s an apartment complex near the intersection of Mann and Mills Roads about a mile north of Southwestway Park.

Police arrived and found a man shot at an apartment on Plum Drive. IMPD says he was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A third incident, which police initially said was a person shot near 36th and Clifton Streets, was not a shooting, according to IMPD Public Affairs Officer Samone Burris.

“The victim has injuries consistent with trauma, not a gunshot wound(s). This incident is no longer being investigated as a person shot,” Burris said in a statement.

IMPD is still investigating the other two incidents as shootings. No arrests have been made and police have not shared information on any possible suspects.

This story has been updated to show that IMPD reports of a third overnight shooting were incorrect.