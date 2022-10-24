Local

2 people shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed Monday morning on the city’s near north side, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two people shot near the Enclave at Meridian Apartments, not far from the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets and about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook.

Homicide detectives were called to start an investigation.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.