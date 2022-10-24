Local

2 people shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed Monday morning on the city’s near north side, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two people shot near the Enclave at Meridian Apartments, not far from the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets and about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook.

Homicide detectives were called to start an investigation.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

Medical /

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Sports /

Rishi Sunak is front-runner to be Britain’s new prime minister after Boris Johnson drops out

International /

Trump Org. criminal tax fraud trial kicks off Monday

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.