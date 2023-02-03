Local

IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465.

Officers arrived and found the victims, who were then taken to the hospital in stable condition, IMPD says.

No other information was available.

