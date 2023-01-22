Local

IMPD: 24-year-old woman, 1 man missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and a missing man.

IMPD is searching for Rashonda Banks. She was last seen Sunday in the 600 block of W. 27th Street. Rashonda is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be traveling in a 2011 tan Chevrolet Malibu bearing Indiana plate number 267CHX. Rashonda is possibly in the company of Dequan Mathews.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.