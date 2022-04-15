Local

IMPD: 3 adults killed in shooting on northwest side

Indianapolis police officers were called just before 1:40 p.m. April 15, 2022, to a report of a person shot in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive West. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three adults were shot and killed Friday afternoon on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called just before 1:40 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive West. That’s in an apartment complex just south of West 56th Street and west of Interstate 465.

All three victims died at the scene, Pike Township Fire Department medic crews to IMPD officers at the scene.

Officer Samone Burris with IMPD says the shooting happened inside an apartment building. She says she does not believe a threat to the public exists.