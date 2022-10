Local

IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police say two people are awake and breathing while one is in critical condition. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.