IMPD: 3 shot at south side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting that injured three people early Wednesday on the city’s south side was likely the result of a struggle over a gun, police said.

Two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Franciscan Health Indianapolis on South Emerson Drive just before 1 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Investigators arrived at the hospital and learned the shooting happened at an apartment in the 300 block of Sandra Lane. That’s an address within the Country Club Apartments off Brill Road and Troy Avenue.

Police started looking for a man said to be involved in the shooting and found him wounded in the hospital parking lot, according to IMPD.

“Detectives believe one of the injuries was intentionally self-inflicted and the other two individuals were shot during a struggle attempting to stop the first individual from shooting himself,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a statement.

The man was placed under immediate detention.

All three victims were said to be in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.