IMPD: 41-year-old person missing from from northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man missing from Indianapolis. They believe he may need medical aid.

Police say 41-year-old Georgette Collins was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. 62nd Street. That’s right across from Northwestway Park.

He’s five feet and seven inches tall and 112 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

IMPD did not say what Collins was wearing when he was last seen. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they’re encouraged to call 911.