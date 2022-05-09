Local

IMPD: 6 people hurt in Sunday shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Monday morning was a continuation of a violent Sunday that saw at least six people shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, IMPD officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of North Tremont Street, just north of the intersection of West Washington Street and North Belmont Avenue. The victim was grazed by a bullet and was in good condition.

At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North Elder Avenue. That’s south of the intersection of West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue. The victim was awake and breathing.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of Lesley Avenue on the city’s east side. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police believe the shooting might have happened at a different location.

Sometime after 3 p.m., officers found a person who had been shot at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Towpath Lane, right by Eagle Creek. IMPD said the victim was in stable condition.

IMPD says that two people with gunshot wounds walked into Eskenazi Hospital just after 3 a.m. Police believe the shooting happened somewhere in the area of West 38th Street, but could not confirm an exact location. Both victims were said to be in stable condition.

Sunday’s first shooting happened at around 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of Cherington Drive. That’s a residential area just south of East Stop 11 Road on the city’s south side. IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing.

IMPD has not identified any of the victims or shared information on any possible suspects.

All of the shootings remain under investigation.