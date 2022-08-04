Local

IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts

One of IMPD's new public safety camera trailers pictured in downtown Indianapolis in this undated photo. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers.

“This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.

The small mobile trailers can be placed quickly throughout the city at a speed and in locations that are not possible with permanent camera installations, according to IMPD. The trailers can be taken to specific locations at the direction of IMPD’s Incident Analysis Center.

The trailers stream video in real-time back to the IAC, which is staffed with detectives and analysts during specific hours of events and crime prevention operations. IMPD says it hopes to increase the team of analysts over the next year to keep the center staffed 24/7.

IMPD says the camera trailers, along with safety cameras, B-link cameras, license plate readers, and body cameras will help investigators to generate leads, solve cases, and hold offenders accountable.

The department previously had one mobile trailer camera. IMPD used money from grants and the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase six additional trailers. It plans to purchase four more trailers within a year.