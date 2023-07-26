IMPD, Allison Transmission hosting Wednesday backpack giveaway

This is a display of back to school backpacks in a Staples store in Pittsburgh Wednesday, July 18, 2018. IMPD and Allison Transmission are handing out backpacks filled with school supplies on July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families of Indy-area students who need a backpack and school supplies before heading back to the classroom are invited to a backpack giveaway on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and workers from Allison Transmission will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to students in grades K – 8 outside the Kroger at 2630 W. Michigan St.

Backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until 3 p.m., or until supplies run out.

A child must be present to receive a backpack, IMPD says.