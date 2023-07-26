IMPD, Allison Transmission hosting Wednesday backpack giveaway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families of Indy-area students who need a backpack and school supplies before heading back to the classroom are invited to a backpack giveaway on Wednesday.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and workers from Allison Transmission will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to students in grades K – 8 outside the Kroger at 2630 W. Michigan St.
Backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until 3 p.m., or until supplies run out.
A child must be present to receive a backpack, IMPD says.