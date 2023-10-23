IMPD and state police increase patrols to curb dangerous driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Monday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, alongside Indiana State Police, will increase traffic enforcement on Indy’s roadways.

Police say the focus of the increased patrols is not to write speeding tickets but to curb dangerous driving and reckless behavior from drivers.

Below are lists of areas where heavier police patrols are expected.

Downtown Indianapolis

Washington Street and Illinois Street Capitol Avenue and Maryland Street Washington Street and Capitol Avenue Pennsylvania and Washington streets

North side

86th Street and Monon Trail 25th Street and Sherman Drive 38th and Meridian streets 16th and Pennsylvania streets 61th Street and Primrose Drive

Northwest side

7900 – 8600 North Payne Road 4800 – 7900 West 56th Street 5600 North High School Road 5600 Lafayette Road 5600 Georgetown Road 5600 – 8600 Michigan Road West 38th Street between High School and Moller roads

Southeast side

Madison Avenue between Terrace Avenue and Thompson Road East Raymond Street between Shelby Street and Southeastern Avenue East Washington Street between Pine Street and Emerson Avenue English Avenue between South Rural Street and South Emerson Avenue U.S. 31 South between East Southport Road and East Countyline Road Southeastern Avenue between East Prospect Street and East Raymond Avenue South Keystone Avenue between East Prospect Street and East Hanna Avenue

Southwest side