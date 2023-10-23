IMPD and state police increase patrols to curb dangerous driving
IMPD and ISP increase patrols
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Monday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, alongside Indiana State Police, will increase traffic enforcement on Indy’s roadways.
Police say the focus of the increased patrols is not to write speeding tickets but to curb dangerous driving and reckless behavior from drivers.
Below are lists of areas where heavier police patrols are expected.
Downtown Indianapolis
- Washington Street and Illinois Street
- Capitol Avenue and Maryland Street
- Washington Street and Capitol Avenue
- Pennsylvania and Washington streets
North side
- 86th Street and Monon Trail
- 25th Street and Sherman Drive
- 38th and Meridian streets
- 16th and Pennsylvania streets
- 61th Street and Primrose Drive
Northwest side
- 7900 – 8600 North Payne Road
- 4800 – 7900 West 56th Street
- 5600 North High School Road
- 5600 Lafayette Road
- 5600 Georgetown Road
- 5600 – 8600 Michigan Road
- West 38th Street between High School and Moller roads
Southeast side
- Madison Avenue between Terrace Avenue and Thompson Road
- East Raymond Street between Shelby Street and Southeastern Avenue
- East Washington Street between Pine Street and Emerson Avenue
- English Avenue between South Rural Street and South Emerson Avenue
- U.S. 31 South between East Southport Road and East Countyline Road
- Southeastern Avenue between East Prospect Street and East Raymond Avenue
- South Keystone Avenue between East Prospect Street and East Hanna Avenue
Southwest side
- South half of Haughville at White River Parkway West to Tibbs and Michigan to 10th streets
- West Washington Street at West Washington Street between Belmont Avenue and Holt Road
- Southern Mars Hill at Lynhurst Drive to Holt Road and Troy Avenue to Kentucky Avenue
- Mid Wayne Township at High School Road to Lynhurst Drive and Rockville Road to 10th Street