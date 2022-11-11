Local

IMPD arrests 19-year-old man for Thursday homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 19-year-old man for murder after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s northeast side.

Just before 12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Grant Avenue near 34th Street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Eria Bankhead, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police on Grant Avenue learned of a vehicle that drove away from the scene and located it a few miles away.

Along with the vehicle, officers found 19-year-old Lee-Anthony Hubbard.

Hubbard had also been shot and was taken to a hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Homicide detectives identified Hubbard as a suspect and arrested him for murder.

Investigators believe Hubbard and Bankhead knew each other, but IMPD did not describe the nature of their relationship.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the shooting or provide a possible motive.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

A booking photo was not immediately available.