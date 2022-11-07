Local

Police arrest man for shooting during funeral at Indianapolis church

Red and blue illuminated police lights atop an IMPD squad car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a weekend funeral on the city’s northeast side.

Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man in the parking lot outside Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located in the 1700 block of East 25th Street near Ralston Avenue.

The man had been shot at least twice in the upper body and died at the scene, police say.

Court documents say the man and his wife were attending funeral services for the woman’s mother when she was informed

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

“Subsequently, with information obtained and crime-fighting technology, officers from IMPD Northwest and North Districts were able to detain Lowe in the 7500 block of Harcourt Road,” IMPD said in a statement Monday. Harcourt Road is roughly ten miles northwest of the church.

A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Online court records show Lowe has previous convictions for criminal confinement with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

IMPD declined News 8’s request for a booking photo of Lowe, stating Monday morning that one was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.