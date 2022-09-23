Local

IMPD arrests man for fatal stabbing

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for an August homicide that happened on the city’s south side.

Aaron Flora, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 29 at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues, a few blocks west of Columbia Park.

Investigators at the scene told News 8 that they believed a fight in the backyard of the residence led to the stabbing.

Homicide detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified 26-year-old Christopher Rawlings as a possible suspect.

On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rawlings with murder. IMPD officers and Greenwood police arrested Rawlings on Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Court records show Rawlings has an extensive criminal history with convictions for auto theft, burglary, residential entry, and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Connie Pearson by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.