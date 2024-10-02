IMPD arrests suspect following weekend shooting incident

22-year-old Yane Lambert faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was being held Wednesday in the Marion County Jail. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

The suspect, 22-year-old Yane Lambert, was taken into custody after officers said they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Meadows Way and Meadows Lane, according to a release.

IMPD says a North District lieutenant was patrolling the area when he heard gunfire. Upon canvassing, the lieutenant discovered a vehicle surrounded by multiple men.

With backup, officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was occupied by two people.

During the stop, officers noted that the driver had a suspended license.

They also discovered an AR-style .22 long rifle inside the car, next to Lambert, IMPD says.

Further investigation revealed .22 caliber shell casings in the area where the vehicle was located, linking it to the earlier gunfire.

Lambert was arrested and faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was being held Wednesday in the Marion County Jail.