IMPD asking for help locating missing 52-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 52-year-old man.

According to IMPD, Jeffrey Gillard was last seen at Wheeler Mission on Jan. 20, 2018.

Gillard is described as a black male with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He is said to be 6'2" tall and weighs 250 lbs.

Anyone with information on Gillard's disappearance is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.