Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD asking for help to find missing man with cerebral palsy

Scott Gaunt was last seen Sunday in the 2100 block of North Capitol Avenue and may be in need of medical help, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 29-year-old man diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism.

Scott Gaunt was last seen Sunday in the 2100 block of North Capitol Avenue and may be in need of medical help, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Gaunt was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Gaunt’s whereabouts was asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Expanding telehealth access to include...
Local News /
Rokita faces disciplinary complaint in...
News /
Indianapolis Urban League previews voting...
Local News /
News 8’s Camila Fernandez emcees 3rd...
Hispanic Heritage Month /
Project Will wins the Love...
News /
Circle City Classic kicks off...
Local News /
AC set to tailgate at...
High School - The Zone /
Clorox products in short supply...
Business /