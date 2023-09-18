IMPD asking for help to find missing man with cerebral palsy

Scott Gaunt was last seen Sunday in the 2100 block of North Capitol Avenue and may be in need of medical help, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 29-year-old man diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism.

Scott Gaunt was last seen Sunday in the 2100 block of North Capitol Avenue and may be in need of medical help, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Gaunt was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Gaunt’s whereabouts was asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.