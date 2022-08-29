Local

IMPD asking for help to locate 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a teenager who may be in danger.

Alan Turcios, 17, is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD says Turcios was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the area of West 34th Street and High School Road.

He was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

His destination is unknown, according to his family and girlfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.