IMPD asks for help locating missing 69-year-old woman

Teresa Person went missing on June 28, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for help locating a 69-year-old woman.

Teresa Person was last seen Monday morning at her residence in the 5100 block of Hillsboro Drive wearing a black jacket, blue scrubs-style pants and black and pink Jordan shoes. IMPD say she is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with gray hair, a black wig and brown eyes.

Police believe Person suffers from dementia and has poor mobility.

Anyone who locates Person is asked to assess her medical needs and notify the Missing Person Detectives at 317-327-6160.

Anyone who has information on Person’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

