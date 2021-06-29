Local

IMPD asks for help locating missing mother of 3

IMPD asked for the public's help locating Phoebe Sickles on June 29, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Detectives believe Phoebe Sickles was last seen on June 16 at an apartment near the intersection of Thompson Road and South East Street. The missing mother of three is 5’7″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to IMPD, Sickles has ben diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone who locates Sickles is asked to assess her medical and mental needs and notify the Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160.

Anyone who has information regarding Sickles’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).