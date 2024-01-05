IMPD asks for help to find missing 33-year-old woman

Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman. Renee Edwards was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the 6000 block of East 82nd Street and may need medical attention. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 33-year-old woman.

Renee Edwards was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the 6000 block of East 82nd Street and may need medical attention, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Edwards was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be driving her red 2023 Mazda CX3.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.