IMPD asks for public's help identifying robbery suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of robbery suspect. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for robbery and is asking for help.

IMPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police say that on Aug. 12, 2018 at approximately 6:15 a.m., the suspect entered the Circle K in the 5600 block of Michigan Road and proceeded to rob the establishment using a silver revolver.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a silver Chevy Equinox, with an undetermined amount of money

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, standing 5' 8" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has a goatee and a tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.