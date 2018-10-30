IMPD asks for public's help identifying robbery suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for robbery and is asking for help.
IMPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
Police say that on Aug. 12, 2018 at approximately 6:15 a.m., the suspect entered the Circle K in the 5600 block of Michigan Road and proceeded to rob the establishment using a silver revolver.
Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a silver Chevy Equinox, with an undetermined amount of money
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, standing 5' 8" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has a goatee and a tattoos on his neck.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
