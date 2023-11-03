Search
IMPD asks for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

IMPD is asking for help finding Elvin Burks, a 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday near 21st and Arlington on the city's east side. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old boy missing since Halloween.

Elvin Burks was last seen Tuesday in the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive. That’s a residential area near East 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Burks is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police described Burks as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A description of his clothing was not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

