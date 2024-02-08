IMPD asks for public’s help to find woman missing since January

Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help to find a 62-year-old Linda Hart, who was last seen January 15, 2025, near 34th Street and Central Avenue. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a 62-year-old woman missing since mid-January.

Linda Hart was last seen Monday, Jan. 15, near 34th Street and Central Avenue. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

She was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hart has not been seen or heard from by family or friends in approximately three weeks, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone who sees Linda Hart or knows her whereabout should call 911 immediately.