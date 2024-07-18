IMPD: 1 killed in shooting at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thursday morning shooting at a busy intersection on the city’s east side killed at least one person, Indianapolis police said.

Around 11a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to shots fired at the Citgo gas station at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Amanda Hibschman.

“Any instance of violence in our community is unfortunate. Many lives are impacted by this,” Hibschman said. “Our community has to do better. We have to find ways to solve our problems and de-escalate our conflicts that don’t involve violence.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved. There is no threat to the public, according to IMPD.

Hibschman says people in the area should expect to see a large police presence for much of the afternoon as investigators talk to witnesses and use K-9s to canvas the scene for evidence.

“It’s unfortunate that we had this instance of violence in broad daylight while all of this is going on and we’re always asking for the community’s help. If you witnessed anything, if you saw anything, please reach out to our homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers,” Hibschman said.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.