IMPD: At least 2 hurt in crash at East St. and Southport Rd.

Red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — At least two people were injured, one critically, in a Monday morning crash at a busy Southport intersection.

Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at South East Street and Southport Road, roughly 1.5 miles east of U.S. 31.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit a vehicle in the northbound lanes, IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Genae Cook said in a release.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time.

Anyone traveling through the area should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.