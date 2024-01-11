IMPD: Bicyclist hit, killed by dump truck near Lucas Oil Stadium

A person riding a bicycle died Thursday morning after being hit by a dump truck just west of Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD says. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person on a bicycle died Thursday after being hit by a dump truck near downtown Indianapolis.

Around 11:15 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a crash in the 500 block of South West Street. That’s an area with hotels and businesses less than a half-mile west of Lucas Oil Stadium and just south of Victory Field.

“Officers believe the dump truck turned from going eastbound to southbound S. West St. It is unclear at this point if the bicyclist was in the street or on the sidewalk,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the truck remained on scene. Alcohol is not currently suspected to be a factor,” Lt. Foley said.

South West Street is closed from Maryland Street to South Street for investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.