IMPD Chief Taylor talks about violence in Indy, mass shooting in California

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday shared a community message from Chief Randal Taylor in response to recent gun violence in the city and a weekend mass shooting in California that left 10 people dead.

“Since the first of the year, IMPD has seen a number of accidental and reckless shootings. Earlier today, Chief Taylor spoke about his message to residents and what he wants the community to know moving forward. Additionally, Chief Taylor directly addressed the tragedy that unfolded in Monterey Park,” IMPD said in a statement.

Taylor opens the video by emphasizing his support for Indy’s Asian American community following the California shooting.

“My heart breaks for the victims in Monterey Park, California; those families and that entire community. I’ve spoken with members of the Asian-American community here in Indianapolis to assure them that we stand with them and offer any assistance we may be able to offer during this difficult time,” Taylor said.

Taylor goes on to say that he is “frustrated” and “angered” by recent gun violence in Indianapolis.

“It’s been senseless. We’ve had too many people that have not only injured themselves but have injured others, and killed others, in the last few weeks.”

Those who possess firearms have a responsibility to use them and handle them safely, according to Taylor.

“I strongly suggest that if you own a firearm, that you know how to properly clean, load, and unload the firearm,” Taylor said. “Here lately, we’ve had too many others injure themselves and others by not accurately knowing how to handle their weapon.”

