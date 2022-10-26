Local

IMPD: Child hit by vehicle on city’s northeast side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side, police said.

The child was hit shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms to News 8.

“The child has been transported to an area hospital in good condition,” IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said in a statement.

IMPD did not provide any additional information and did not say if the driver who hit the child remained at the scene.

