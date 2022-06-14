Local

IMPD: Child may have drowned at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is believed to have drowned Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city’s west side, police say.

Authorities were called about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to Abney Abney Lake Apartments. That’s off Guion Road south of 38th Street and I-65.

Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public affairs says officers remained at the scene at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He says he did not know the child’s age or gender.

“Preliminary information is that this was a result of a drowning however that has not been confirmed,” Young said in an email to News 8.