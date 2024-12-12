IMPD officers take kids shopping for annual ‘Clothe a Child’ program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is making sure kids have new clothes for the holidays. Officers from the Downtown District took more than two dozen kids shopping on Wednesday.

IMPD says the initiative is part of their annual Clothe-a-Child program. The kids also got a police escort for their shopping trip at Castleton Square Mall.

The district posted pictures on Facebook and says these events create lifelong memories for the kids and the officers are grateful to participate in the program.

“It is wonderful to see these children’s eyes light up and hear the laughter in their voices as they shop for items on their Christmas list and get to choose what they want. The lights and sirens escort was a fan favorite too and we are so grateful to our IMPD Traffic Unit for making that happen. We know we are creating life long memories for the kids and it truly is a wonderful feeling as officers we have the opportunity to participate in this program and give back to our community in this way.”

IMPD thanked their sponsors and the Indy Public Safety Foundation for making the shopping event possible for the children and their families.

For information on how to support the IMPD Clothe-a-Child program, click here.