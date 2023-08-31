Search
IMPD conducting death investigation after body found in Fall Creek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Thursday morning at Fall Creek.

Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a dive rescue just after 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Burdsal Parkway. That is located near a residential area across from Fall Creek.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were also called to the scene for a death investigation.

Police say it is unknown if there were any suspicious circumstances.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the body was still in the water.

