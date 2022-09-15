Local

IMPD conducting death investigation on city’s east side

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators were looking looking into a person’s death Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were asked to conduct a welfare check in the 7000 block of Taos Trail, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris. That’s near Shadeland Avenue and Washington Street, just west of I-465.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive person who may have been shot. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Burris said.

IMPD did not share any details about the person who died. A death investigation was ongoing.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits again last week

National /

Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday

International /

As ‘buy now, pay later’ plans grow, so do delinquencies

National /

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Ben Davis vs. Warren Central

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.