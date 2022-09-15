Local

IMPD conducting death investigation on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators were looking looking into a person’s death Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were asked to conduct a welfare check in the 7000 block of Taos Trail, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris. That’s near Shadeland Avenue and Washington Street, just west of I-465.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive person who may have been shot. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Burris said.

IMPD did not share any details about the person who died. A death investigation was ongoing.