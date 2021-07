Local

IMPD conducting death investigation on southeast side

Photo of the scene of an investigation on the southeast side on July 12, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are on the scene of a death investigation on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of Brookville Road around 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

IMPD said the body of an adult male has been recovered.

No further details have been released.