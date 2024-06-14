Search
IMPD confirms fatal crash on Michigan Road

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a crash Thursday night on the city’s near north side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a personal-injury accident just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Michigan Road. That’s in an area with churches.

An IMPD team devoted to fatal crashes will investigate.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.

The fatal crash was at least the second Thursday in Indianapolis. Another happened late Thursday afternoon on North Keystone Avenue.

