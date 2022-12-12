Local

IMPD: Death of man found in vehicle ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Sunday in a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to check on a person in the 3600 block of LaSalle Street. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Sherman Drive, a few blocks east of Fall Creek.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle with “injuries consistent with trauma,” IMPD said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Police were still investigating and did not share any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.