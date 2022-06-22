Local

IMPD: Death of man found inside vehicle was homicide

Patrol cars belonging to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are lined up at a crime scene in this undated photo. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Wednesday inside a vehicle on the city’s east side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a report of a deceased person in the 5200 block of East 20th Place. That’s near the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, just south of I-70.

Officers arrived and found a man with trauma inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are withholding the man’s name until his family has been notified.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the man died.

Police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Christopher Winter by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.