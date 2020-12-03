IMPD detectives arrest man wanted for series of robberies on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man connected to six robberies on the southeast side.

Detectives from IMPD’s Covert Robbery Unit detained 20-year-old Chad Hubbard on Wednesday after a month-long investigation.

Those robberies took place between October 29 and November 2. Three robberies targeted individuals and three targeted gas stations.

The three gas stations include Speedway at 5960 S. East St., Speedway at 5505 Madison Ave. and BP at 8045 S. Meridian St.

Investigators identified Hubbard as a suspect after the six robberies were described as being committed by a biracial male armed with a revolver.

Detectives received a search warrant and collected evidence from Hubbard’s vehicle and residence.

After his arrest, Hubbard was transported to Marion County Jail.

IMPD asks anyone with more information about these robberies to call the Homicide and Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.