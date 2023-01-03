Local

IMPD: Driver dies in crash while fleeing from police on northwest side

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting on Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Monday morning died after crashing into a pole, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle hit a pole near 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, according to Lt. Shane Foley, public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash killed the driver. There was no other information immediately available and Foley did not say if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

