IMPD: Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police say one person died in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Aaron Hamer said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Binford Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle had crashed into a ditch in the area. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver was traveling southbound on Binford Boulevard and crossed the median, passed over the northbound lane and crashed into the ditch.

Investigators believe the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not released the driver’s identity.