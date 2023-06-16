IMPD: Driver tries, fails to hide behind bush after crashing into Irvington home

A car crashed into a home at Ritter Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway on June 16, 2023. Police found the driver hiding behind a bush. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Friday morning after he crashed his SUV into a home in Irvington and was found hiding behind a bush.

At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash in the 5700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway Drive North, just east of Ritter Avenue and Ellenberger Park.

Officers arrived and discovered that a silver INFINITI crossover SUV had crashed into the front porch of a brick 2-story home.

A female passenger told IMPD that they were going west on Pleasant Run Parkway when the car’s brakes failed at a red light and the SUV crashed into the house, officers at the scene told News 8.

After the crash, the driver got out of the SUV and ran. Officers found him hiding behind a nearby bush.

The man, whose name has not been shared by police, was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident.

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was uninjured.

The home’s front porch was heavily damaged, but no one inside the house was hurt.

Police did not confirm if the SUV’s brakes failed or if something else caused the crash.