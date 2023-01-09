Local

IMPD east district launches school zone traffic enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are launching a targeted school zone traffic enforcement in east side neighborhoods starting Monday. Their goal is to remind drivers to slow down when driving in school zones.

According to a release, there’s been speeding in school zones throughout the east side during arrival and dismissal times. City-County Councilor David Ray, reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after witnessing this happening multiple times.

“Too often, drivers fail to slow down in school zones, creating an unsafe environment for everyone,” Ray said. “I hear from constituents on a regular basis that this is a key public safety issue, and I’m grateful that IMPD’s East District is willing to be a key partner in keeping our streets safe. This is also a good reminder for drivers who may not have kids in school to be mindful when they are commuting.”

IMPD says they’ll randomly select locations of the schools where the enforcement will happen. The enforcement is expected to last for two weeks.