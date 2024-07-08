IMPD encourages young athletes to sign-up for 2024 Indy PAL Football season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is encouraging young athletes to register for the 2024 Indy PAL Football season.

Indy PAL, led by the Indy Public Safety Foundation in partnership with IMPD’s Community Engagement & Outreach Bureau, participates in the Indiana Youth Sports League.

Parents can register their children from Kindergarten through 6th Grade on the Indy PAL website or through the direct registration link provided.

Football practices will be held at JTV Hill Center, located at 1806 Columbia Ave. Games are scheduled on Saturdays and will be hosted at various Indianapolis Public Schools, including Arlington High School, Broad Ripple High School, Arsenal Technical High School, Thomas Carr Howe High School, and others.

Teams will be coached by community volunteers and IMPD officers.

The registration fee is $25 per player, and uniforms and gear are provided.

According to the organization’s website, “Registration includes helmet, shoulder pads, jersey, pants and mouthpiece. Players will be responsible for providing their own cleats. All equipment will be returned at the end of the season.”

A copy of the child’s birth certificate will also be required.

Upon registration, parents will receive detailed information about game locations at each school, practice schedules, weigh-ins, and picture day details.

For any inquiries, contact Officer Riley or Sergeant Diouff.