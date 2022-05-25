Local

IMPD: Family, friends worry about mother, daughter last seen days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends are concerned about the well-being of a 43-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter, police say.

Erica N. Rios and her child, Angel Holmes, were last seen Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement issued Tuesday night. Rios’ car was last seen traveling west on I-70 near State Road 39 in Hendricks County on Saturday. Angel is believed to be with Erica her mother.

Rois was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 133 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Angel was described as being 4 feet 3 inches tall and 70 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say it’s unknown what they were last wearing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911, contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.