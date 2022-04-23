Local

IMPD: Fatal crash on east side involves motorcycle

Blue illuminated police lights atop a patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle happened Friday night on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and East Terrace Avenue. That’s in a residential between Brookville Road and East Raymond Street.

IMPD provided no additional information about the crash.

Social media indicated roads were closed in the area, but IMPD did not provide any information on roads closed in the area.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nimble Thimbles Quilt Club creates care bags for kids entering foster care

Local /

Counselor: How to express concern about a loved one’s weight

Medical /

FDA warns of prenatal genetic testing, cell phone use linked to physical activity habits, this generation is the most generous

All Indiana /

Zebrafish gene mutation may hold secrets to understanding autism

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.