IMPD: Fatal crash on east side involves motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle happened Friday night on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and East Terrace Avenue. That’s in a residential between Brookville Road and East Raymond Street.

IMPD provided no additional information about the crash.

Social media indicated roads were closed in the area, but IMPD did not provide any information on roads closed in the area.